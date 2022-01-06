Home Business Wire Spok Rated as #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform for the Fifth...
Business Wire

Spok Rated as #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform for the Fifth Consecutive Year

di Business Wire

Voted top-rated secure communications platform by healthcare industry clients in Black Book Industry 2022 Survey

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications, earned top honors for the fifth consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black Book Research on top-rated secure communications platforms.

“We are honored that Spok has been ranked number one for the fifth consecutive year in the Black Book Research industry survey,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “This award demonstrates that our customers can continue to count on us for secure and reliable care team communications, especially with the rise of COVID-19 variants and the increase in data breaches and security threats since the onset of the pandemic.”

Black Book Market Research LLC conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on qualitative indicators of client experience and solution/service satisfaction and three indicators of customer loyalty. Black Book surveyed users of eighteen categories of cybersecurity vendors, consultants and advisors which produced the current ratings of number one performing suppliers.

Spok received the highest honors for customer satisfaction in 13 of the 18 copyrighted key performance indicators Black Book Research measures including strategic alignment with client goals, innovation, reliability, support and customer care, and best of breed technology.

Full rankings and methodology click here.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go® and Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Contacts

Jill Smith

+1 (952) 451-1892

jill.smith@spok.com

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today...
Continua a leggere

Astrotech Announces Date for Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Meeting and Deadlines for Stockholder Proposals

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company”) announced its plans to hold its fiscal year 2021 annual meeting...
Continua a leggere

ADTRAN Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve Business Combination with ADVA Optical Networking SE

Business Wire Business Wire -
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN) today announced that its stockholders have approved the business combination with ADVA Optical...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire