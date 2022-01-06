Spok Rated as #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Voted top-rated secure communications platform by healthcare industry clients in Black Book Industry 2022 Survey

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications, earned top honors for the fifth consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black Book Research on top-rated secure communications platforms.

“We are honored that Spok has been ranked number one for the fifth consecutive year in the Black Book Research industry survey,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “This award demonstrates that our customers can continue to count on us for secure and reliable care team communications, especially with the rise of COVID-19 variants and the increase in data breaches and security threats since the onset of the pandemic.”

Black Book Market Research LLC conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on qualitative indicators of client experience and solution/service satisfaction and three indicators of customer loyalty. Black Book surveyed users of eighteen categories of cybersecurity vendors, consultants and advisors which produced the current ratings of number one performing suppliers.

Spok received the highest honors for customer satisfaction in 13 of the 18 copyrighted key performance indicators Black Book Research measures including strategic alignment with client goals, innovation, reliability, support and customer care, and best of breed technology.

Full rankings and methodology click here.

