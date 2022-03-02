Spok Provides University of Rochester Medical Center with Spok Care Connect® to Enhance Operator Services and Improve Clinical Communication

Spok to provide operator console and alerting software to leading academic medical center to help improve contact center operations and connect clinicians and staff

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications, today announced that the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) has selected Spok Care Connect® to replace URMC’s existing operator console and to support its clinical communication needs at its flagship Strong Memorial Hospital.

“We were looking for a partner who will provide us with a secure, comprehensive platform for clinical communication across the organization,” said Robert Evangelista, associate chief information officer. “We believe the Spok Care Connect platform provides a good match for all of our needs.”

URMC will deploy Spok Smart Console® for operator services and Spok® Messenger for critical connectivity and to support fast clinical response. The organization will rely on Spok® Smart Web to provide one powerful directory that will serve as the centralized source of accurate contact data for all roles across the hospital.

“The contact center is the hospital’s communication hub,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Our secure, proven solutions will support URMC clinicians and staff by ensuring the information they need is delivered efficiently and accurately. We’re deeply gratified to welcome URMC to the Spok family.”

URMC and Spok will continue to explore opportunities to extend services into other areas of operation at URMC.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Contacts

Jill Smith



+1 (952) 451-1892



jill.smith@spok.com