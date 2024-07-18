Spok Customers Recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals Honor Roll

Leading adult ‘best hospitals’ continue to trust Spok for clinical communications.

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, is honored to announce that 17 of the 20 adult hospitals named to the 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll use Spok industry-leading secure healthcare communication solutions to facilitate care collaboration and support exceptional patient care. For over a decade, nearly every hospital named to the Best Hospitals Honor Rolls has relied on Spok solutions.





“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our customers for their honor roll achievement. It’s our privilege to work alongside hospitals dedicated to excellence in patient care,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Our commitment to providing clinical communication solutions reflects our dedication to improving care team coordination and patient outcomes. We are grateful for the trust our customers place in Spok and remain steadfast in our mission to support their ongoing success.”

The 2024-2025 recipients are among the more than 2,200 hospitals in the U.S. that rely on Spok solutions to effectively streamline healthcare communication and enhance patient care. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, has conducted the Best Hospitals rankings for more than 30 years. The adult honor roll recognizes 20 of the nation’s highest performing hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Approximately 4,500 hospitals are evaluated each year. The rankings are among the most referenced by consumers because they are based primarily on objective data, including risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, discharge data, outcomes, volumes, patient experience, patient safety, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 70 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com.

