Splunk to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, today announced its virtual participation at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference.

Doug Merritt, president and CEO, and Jason Child, chief financial officer, will host a discussion and Q&A session beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Interested parties may access a live webcast of the session via the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Contacts

Media Contact
Richard Brewer-Hay

Splunk Inc.

press@splunk.com

Investor Contact
Ken Tinsley

Splunk Inc.

ir@splunk.com

