Splunk Announces Inducement Grants Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock Market

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced that on April 13, 2022 the Talent & Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 141,012 shares of Splunk’s common stock to 155 new employees under Splunk’s 2022 Inducement Plan. Each award was granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming a new employee of Splunk in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each restricted stock unit award will vest over approximately three years, with one-third of the award vesting on June 10, 2023, and 1/12th of the award vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining two years, subject to continued employment with Splunk through the relevant vesting date. Each restricted stock unit award is subject to the terms and conditions of Splunk’s 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit award agreement covering the award.

