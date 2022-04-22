Home Business Wire Splunk Announces Inducement Grants Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock...
Business Wire

Splunk Announces Inducement Grants Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock Market

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced that on April 13, 2022 the Talent & Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 141,012 shares of Splunk’s common stock to 155 new employees under Splunk’s 2022 Inducement Plan. Each award was granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming a new employee of Splunk in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each restricted stock unit award will vest over approximately three years, with one-third of the award vesting on June 10, 2023, and 1/12th of the award vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining two years, subject to continued employment with Splunk through the relevant vesting date. Each restricted stock unit award is subject to the terms and conditions of Splunk’s 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit award agreement covering the award.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact
Mara Mort

Splunk Inc.

press@splunk.com

Investor Contact
Ken Tinsley

Splunk Inc.

ir@splunk.com

Articoli correlati

Nintendo News: Enter the Splatlands When Splatoon 3 Surfaces on Sept. 9

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#splatoon3--Across Splatsville and the sun-scorched Splatlands desert of the Splatoon 3 game, you’ll engage in ink-soaked battles...
Continua a leggere

LendingPoint Names Ryan Scully as New Chief Marketing Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
With 20+ years of experience across Discover and Liberty Lending, Scully brings key marketing expertise to LendingPoint ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LendingPoint, the...
Continua a leggere

Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research Celebrates 50 Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research® (CIBMTR®)....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Nintendo News: Enter the Splatlands When Splatoon 3 Surfaces on Sept. 9

Business Wire