Splitvolt Splitter Switch Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

Recognized as Most Innovative, Compelling Accessory for EV Owners

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EV–Splitvolt, Inc. today announced that its Splitter Switch has been named winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group, a program that recognizes organizations and people who bring new ideas to life in an effort to change the way we experience the world.

Splitvolt won the award as the innovator and leader for a new electric vehicle (EV) charging accessory called Splitvolt Splitter Switches, which provide 240v power for fast home charging, without requiring an electrician. Splitter Switches allow users to safely and automatically share their homes’ existing 30 amp dryer circuit with the EV charger without the high cost, complexity and long wait of having an electrician install a dedicated EV charging circuit.

The plug-and-play device does not require any installation, and within moments of opening the box, allows anyone to intelligently and safely share an existing dryer circuit with their EV charger, providing seven times faster charging.

The Splitvolt Splitter Switch protects the home by switching full power between either the Dryer or EV charger, never both simultaneously. It also has the added safety protection of an internal circuit breaker, so owners cannot accidentally exceed the maximum NEC safe-charging limits, nor stress their home’s wiring or breaker panel.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Splitvolt as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

About Splitvolt

Splitvolt’s mission is to inspire use of sustainable energy and Empowering Electric Vehicle Adoption™ by creating compelling products and solutions that make it simple for everyday car owners to benefit from electric vehicle use in daily life. Working at Splitvolt means having a shared vision to empower the future in innovative ways and play a key role in the once-in-a-lifetime transformation of the automotive industry. To find out more, visit www.splitvolt.com or the Splitvolt Amazon Store.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

