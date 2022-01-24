Split Welcomes Aaron Ballew as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced technology executive joins as the company doubles its sales in 2021.





REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Split, the leading feature delivery and experimentation platform, today announced that Aaron Ballew has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Amid growing global demand for developer tools, Aaron will spearhead Split’s marketing strategy and execution through its next phase of growth.

Aaron earned his M.S. in Information Technology, along with his M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Northwestern University. Prior to that, he earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Vanderbilt University. He most recently served as Vice President of Demand Generation at Ping Identity, leading digital media, events, campaign management and operations, through a successful IPO in 2019.

Aaron is a data-driven marketer who balances creativity with rigorous experimentation. An agile certified scrum master and product owner, Aaron started his career in telecommunications as a sales support engineer at Sprint Business. He then led segment marketing and demand generation at Level 3 Communications, where he implemented agile marketing processes and predictive analytics. As an experienced B2B technology marketer, Aaron is focused on building Split’s pipeline generation engine at scale, coupled with surgical account-based motions.

“I am thrilled to join Split. We have an amazing product that our customers love. Split makes it possible to quantify the impact of every feature change in a product, before and after committing to it,” says Aaron. “This will change the way software development and product management is done, establishing a new definition of best practice.”

“We’re excited to have Aaron on board,” says Split CEO Brian Bell. “His exemplary record as a technology leader is incredibly well aligned with Split’s product, culture, and trajectory. With his leadership, we will see Split accelerate our market momentum and help establish a shared language for the emerging category of feature management and experimentation.”

