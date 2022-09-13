Split Software Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to Split’s Feature Data Platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Split Software today announced the availability of its leading Feature Data Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Split customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Split’s Feature Data Platform marks the industry’s first Azure DevOps integration for customizable rollouts. In addition, customers can also power their Azure App Configuration with Split’s experimentation capabilities to truly understand the impact of every feature rolled out.

Split is revolutionizing software delivery with its Feature Data Platform, ensuring engineering teams reduce development time, mitigate release risk, and focus on the features that solve customer and business problems. Split pairs the speed and reliability of feature flags with experimentation to measure feature-level impact. Once Split’s solution is configured in Azure, users can associate Split feature flags with work items to track features in Azure Boards, measure their impact, and leverage Split’s granular targeting capabilities to define custom rollouts to run in Azure Pipelines. As a result, development teams can deploy more frequently and increase the reliability of each release.

“Split is thrilled to now offer our solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace so customers can more easily utilize our robust tools for agile deployment and development and deliver features that matter with data-driven certainty and measurable impact for their business,” said Trevor Stuart, Split’s Co-Founder and President. “Our Feature Data Platform and unique integration with Microsoft Azure allows enterprises to continuously innovate, experiment, and take action in real time to support their digital transformation initiatives.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Split’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Split:

Split’s leading Feature Data Platform elevates the approach to building, releasing, and experimenting with software features. By pairing feature flags with data measurement capabilities, Split helps enterprise-level businesses release features quickly, more intelligently, and with less risk. As a result, the ability to effortlessly experiment with code is now fully unleashed, and the measurable data extracted in the process allows users to gain a better understanding of what features drive revenue, promote user engagement, and set the tone for flawless digital experiences. Engineering teams at Rocket Mortgage, GoDaddy, Twilio, Salesforce, Electronic Arts, Healthfirst, and WePay, a Chase company, trust Split to power their feature delivery. Get started for free at https://www.split.io/signup/

