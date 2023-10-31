Home Business Wire Split Partners with Microsoft to Jointly Deliver Feature Experimentation Service in Microsoft...
Business Wire

Split Partners with Microsoft to Jointly Deliver Feature Experimentation Service in Microsoft Azure

di Business Wire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#abtesting–Split Software, a leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announces a new collaboration with Microsoft to develop a product experimentation service within Microsoft Azure. With this new service, Microsoft customers will get access to Split’s experimentation capabilities integrated within Azure App Configuration. This provides developers the ability to run experiments and gain insights for faster, safer product releases right inside Azure.


This collaboration aligns with what today’s product developers need. According to research published this month, “86% of product developers say that feature experimentation is critical to the successful development and release of digital experiences; however, the majority do not think they are successful at it.” Now Azure App Configuration customers will be able to successfully run experiments directly in Azure using easy-to-access Split capabilities, coupling every rollout with deep experimentation data as they safely test features directly in production environments.

“With this new capability jointly delivered by Azure and Split in Azure App Configuration, teams can use experimentation and insights to reduce risk, fuel innovation, and create delightful digital experiences by adopting modern approaches for progressive delivery in app development,” says Amanda Silver, CVP, Developer Division, Microsoft. “Experimentation from Split within Azure will further our customers’ ability to build intelligent apps and release them to market quickly and safely – driving maximum value for end users and fuel business growth.”

Split’s Feature Data Platform™ serves feature flags to more than 6 billion users worldwide, and Split has partnered with Microsoft since 2020, when M12 became an investor. Additionally, Split is available today in Azure Marketplace and is also integrated with Azure DevOps, offering a Visual Studio Code extension. “We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with Microsoft and are pleased to create this new offering for Azure App Configuration, bringing actionable insights into every feature release. We call this intelligent feature management,” says Brian Bell, CEO of Split. “This latest integration underscores our commitment to propel enterprise development teams toward meaningful progress and is a testament to Microsoft’s trust in our platform, leadership, and vision.”

Split’s new offering in Azure App Configuration will be available in early 2024 by Private Preview on Azure. Customers interested in gaining early-access can sign up for the Private Preview here and will be notified by Split when available.

About Split

In a world where product development teams are pressured to do more with less, Split’s Feature Data Platform™ gives you the confidence to move fast without breaking things or burning out. Set up feature flags and safely deploy to production, controlling who sees which features and when. Connect every flag to contextual data, so you know if your features are making things better or worse and can react without hesitation. Effortlessly conduct feature experiments like A/B tests without slowing down. Split is a feature management partner that takes the extra step with experts to support you, online courses to help you learn as you go, and a developer-oriented culture that puts customers at the center. It’s why enterprises like Comcast, SAP, RocketMortgage and Salesforce trust Split.

Switch on a free account today or schedule a demo to learn more.

Contacts

Aaron Ballew

Split Software

press@split.io

Articoli correlati

Sirion Ranks Highest in All Five Use Cases in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CLM--Sirion, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been ranked the highest...
Continua a leggere

Foundation Medicine Named Overall Winner in IDC’s Best in Future of Trust North America Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
The overall winner is dedicated to transformation in cancer careNEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestofFutureofTrust--International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced Foundation Medicine...
Continua a leggere

4AIR Launches New Online Tool, PolicyWatch, to Track Legislation Affecting Business Aviation

Business Wire Business Wire -
First-ever initiative keeps business aviation informed of pending legislation and its potential impacts on the industry Tracker will identify key...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php