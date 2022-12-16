Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program

As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.

There is a growing demand for more streamlined app development lifecycles with additional feature-level context as today’s enterprises face increased pressure to expedite their digital transformation initiatives. In addition, enterprises across industries are looking to transform their teams around modern application development. Split fosters cultures of experimentation in an effort to optimize business impact. Split’s new partner program, Split Commit, better serves these needs by working with partners to meet customers where they are in their Feature Management and Experimentation journey.

“Our partners are essential to our mission of revolutionizing software delivery by pairing data with the speed and reliability of feature flags so customers can deliver features that matter, faster,” said Trevor Stuart, Co-founder and President of Split. “And the reality is, the customer journey often is rooted in multiple touch points across vendors, so our partnerships have played and will continue to play a critical role in driving Split’s growth and enabling customer success.”

As part of Split Commit, Split has announced tiered partner programs for both Solutions Providers and Technology Providers to grow their businesses and earn additional benefits over time. Whether you’re selling, building, or servicing customers, partners can expect financial, sales, and marketing investments designed to provide positive business impact, improve team engagement and foster executive alignment.

“We are excited about the investments Split is making in Split Commit and in our joint relationship,” said Bryant Lee, VP Global Head of Partnerships, Marketplace, and Developer Experience at Atlassian. “Our joint solution helps our customers build better, faster, and more efficiently – and this new partner program from Split helps drive positive outcomes for customers.”

Also underscoring the program development is the role cloud marketplaces are playing in the future of digital selling. “With 83% of buyers saying they are likely or extremely likely to purchase through a marketplace in the future” [Tackle.io 2021 State of Cloud Marketplaces Report], Split’s new partner program shines a light on its participation in both the AWS Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, with more likely to come.

“We simply can’t ignore that worldwide cloud infrastructure services spending continues to grow at accelerated rates, hitting nearly $56 billion in Q1 of this year alone [Canalys 2022],” says Stuart. ”With 43% of enterprise buyers noting that leveraging their committed cloud spend with these infrastructure providers is a top driver for turning to Marketplaces, it’s imperative we create opportunities to meet these businesses where they are and expect us to be.”

Split is revolutionizing software delivery with its Feature Data PlatformTM, pairing data with the speed and reliability of feature flags to help product development teams measure the impact of every feature. Rocket Mortgage, GoDaddy, Twilio, Salesforce, Electronic Arts, Healthfirst, and WePay, a Chase company, trust Split to deliver features that matter, faster. Get started for free at www.split.io/signup.

For more information on Split Commit, please visit: https://www.split.io/partners/

