Spirent Federal Systems Announces New Leadership

Rob VanBrunt will head the positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) simulation company

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The board of directors of Spirent Federal Systems, the leading provider of PNT test solutions for the US Government and contractors, is pleased to announce that Rob VanBrunt has been appointed as President/CEO-designate and will assume the role as soon as the onboarding process is complete.

With over 30 years of leadership experience in engineering, product management, strategy, M&A, and senior management roles, Rob brings a broad set of operational experiences in growing and restructuring businesses. Prior to being named to his current position, Rob advanced through various vice president and management leadership roles with full P&L responsibilities at Spirent Communications, the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning.

“With his extensive experience in complex test methodologies and scaling businesses, Rob is the ideal person for this role,” said Dan Bader, chairman of the board. “He has expertise in every facet of the business and will move Spirent Federal into its next phase of innovation and growth.”

“I am very excited to join Spirent Federal,” stated Rob VanBrunt. “I look forward to working with Spirent Federal’s talented and committed team to advance PNT test technology and strengthen their well-established strategic partnerships within the government and industry.”

Jeff Martin, vice president of sales, commented, “Rob is a great fit with Spirent Federal’s culture. We have always focused on building long-term customer relationships based on trust, value, and reliability, and Rob excels at developing customer-centric teams that deliver results. Our dedication to customer service will continue as we deliver value to our partners in new ways.”

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

