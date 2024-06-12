Spirent AI Test Solution Scoops Grand Prize at Interop Tokyo 2024

Ground-breaking AI traffic emulation platform one of three Spirent solutions to be declared “Best of Show”

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Spirent Communications plc (LSE: SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, has been honored with three “Best of Show” awards by Interop Tokyo 2024, including the coveted “Grand Prize” for Spirent’s industry-first high density test solution capable of emulating realistic Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads over Ethernet.





Working with its long-standing partner in Japan, TOYO Corporation, Spirent triumphed in the Testing category of Interop’s annual show awards, where in addition to the Spirent AI Data Center Test Solution, the Spirent B3 800G Appliance, and the Spirent Octobox Wi-Fi 7 test solution were also honored with “Best of Show” Special Prize accolades.

“We are thrilled and honored that our innovative Spirent AI traffic emulation platform has been awarded Interop’s prestigious Grand Prize,” said Masatoshi Nishihara, general manager of Spirent Japan. “The explosion in AI applications and workloads is creating new data center environments, and we are delighted that the judges have recognized the pioneering work done by our engineers to create a ground-breaking new solution. It provides the ability for customers to test Ethernet fabrics in their existing test environments without having to go to the considerable expense of building new xPU server equipped labs to generate AI workloads.”

Spirent’s new AI Test Solution is the first hardware that can emulate the high density 400G xPU workloads for AI environments. Utilizing the RoCEv2 protocol, the Spirent platform is designed for ease of use, is straightforward to configure, and provides repeatable and consistent results to reduce the complexity of testing AI use cases. It supports the Collective Communications Library (CCL), which helps create realistic traffic patterns that can cause network congestion resulting in packet loss and high latency — critical to measuring the performance of the training environment under real AI workloads – and boasts the credentials of a true multi-purpose platform that can test both AI and routing/switching use cases concurrently.

“We’re proud to be first company to provide customers with an AI workload emulation platform for Ethernet and are excited that the Interop judges have recognized the significance of our solution as the AI landscape continues to develop and data center architecture evolves to cater to AI/ML workloads,” said Nishihara.

Recognizing Spirent’s leadership in 800G, the B3 800G Appliance high-density native 800G OSFP and QSFP-DD test platform received a ShowNet “Best of Show” Special Prize. The first in its class to support IEEE 802.3df specifications, the vendor-neutral test system was commended for helping to accelerate 800G deployments to enable the networking industry to power new applications running AI/ML.

Also recognized with a “Best of Show” Special Prize was Spirent’s unique Octobox automated wireless testbed for testing over-the-air Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) and legacy or 5G network equipment and devices. By simulating real world environments that can impact the Wi-Fi 7 experience such as interference, traffic, and mesh handover in a stable, automated, repeatable testing environment, Octobox was honored by the judges for enabling customers to emulate and test the unique demands of Wi-Fi’s latest generation.

Elsewhere at Interop, Spirent’s collaboration with Aviz Networks is attracting attention, demonstrating Aviz’s solution to further strengthen the Networking 3.0 Stack. Incorporating Spirent Landslide, Aviz can offer customers more open, hardware vendor-agnostic methods for conducting intelligent traffic monitoring across various 5G network applications such as voice, video, data, mission critical services, IoT, and enterprise and industrial applications. More information is available by visiting the Aviz Networks booth (#C2-07).

Interop Tokyo is one of the network computing industry’s largest and most influential shows, showcasing the latest in cutting-edge products, solutions and services from vendors across the world, and is this year expected to attract 100,000 visitors to the Makuhari Messe in Chiba-city for the three-day event. The prestigious “Best of Show” awards are chosen from hundreds of nominations by a panel of leading industry analysts and experts and Spirent’s three awards will be on display at the TOYO Spirent booth (#5P-04) throughout the show.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Americas:

Sherri Walkenhorst



Connect Marketing



T: +1-801-373-7888



sherriw@connectmarketing.com

Asia Pacific:

Janet Peng



Spirent Communications



T: +86 (10) 823 30055 (x160)



janet.peng@spirent.com

EMEA:

Anne Harding



The Message Machine



T: +44-7887-682943



anne@themessagemachine.com