Spire Global Appoints Benjamin Hackman as Head of Investor Relations

Former Boeing Executive to Add Aerospace Expertise and Lead the Global Investor Relations Strategy

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, today announced that it has appointed Benjamin Hackman as Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Hackman will report to Peter Platzer, Chief Executive Officer of Spire.

As Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Hackman will be responsible for communicating the vision and value of Spire’s business with the company’s shareholders and the broader financial community. He will maintain relationships with investors and analysts, and assist them in understanding the firm’s business model, long-term strategy, governance, and financial performance. Hillary Yaffe will continue in her role as Head of Communications for the company.

“Ben brings with him nearly 20 years of experience in the industry, a deep knowledge of capital markets, and a network of strong relationships within the investment community,” said Mr. Platzer, CEO, Spire. “I am excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to working closely with him to engage with investors, research analysts, and other relevant stakeholders to communicate Spire’s story of tremendous growth and impact, using data from space to solve challenges here on Earth.”

Mr. Hackman has spent his professional career working at Boeing in various roles. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for the F-15 program, managing a multi-billion dollar annual revenue program. Prior to this role, he was Director of Investor Relations and held numerous leadership roles of increasing responsibility across financial planning. Mr. Hackman received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Saint Louis University and his Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Spire team. Spire is a revenue producing, high growth company backed by a leadership team and board with decades of experience. It’s a privilege to tell the Spire story and join the company as it continues to leverage data from space to solve problems on Earth,” said Mr. Hackman, Head of Investor Relations, Spire.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

