Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SPIR–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”) a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming events:

Event: Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Date: March 14, 2022

1×1 meetings, Presentation, & Panel Discussion

Presentation Time: 2:20 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Presentation Webcast Link: https://kvgo.com/deutsche-bank/spire-global-march-2022
Panel Discussion: Building Infrastructure in Space

Panel Time: 3:50 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Presentation & Panel Participants: Peter Platzer, CEO and Thomas Krywe, CFO

Event: BofA Securities STAARS Summit 2022

Date: March 21, 2022

Panel Discussion Only

Panel Discussion: Satellites, Earth Observation & Space Infrastructure

Panel Time: 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. MT / 12:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Panel Participants: Peter Platzer, CEO

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details, if available, visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.spire.com/news-events.

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast will be webcast live. Event replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website. Please contact your sales representative at the host firms for additional information and to request a meeting with management.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard-to-acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Singapore, Oxfordshire, and Cambridge, Ontario. To learn more, visit spire.com.

Contacts

Hillary Yaffe

Head of Communications

Hillary.Yaffe@spire.com

Eileen Askew

NMN Advisors – Investor Relations

Eileen@nmnadvisors.com

