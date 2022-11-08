<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Spire Global Announces Participation in SumZero Webcast
Business Wire

Spire Global Announces Participation in SumZero Webcast

di Business Wire

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event.

Event: SumZero Webcast

Date: November 15, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm ET

Location: Virtual: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIldeGsrjIqGNSTym6hr6gixWnJ6XaQC2Uv
Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

Contacts

Benjamin Hackman

Head of Investor Relations

Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com

Articoli correlati

FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry leaders collaborate to better serve customers through unmatched global, multimodal network coverage and market-leading ETAs AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading supply...
Continua a leggere

Techstars Launches 2022/23 Holiday Gift Guide

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Techstars Gift Guide showcases more than 100 products and services from Techstars founders BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#holidaygifts--Techstars, a global investment...
Continua a leggere

Locana Location Intelligence Experts Will Be Featured Speakers at the Project Controls Expo UK

Business Wire Business Wire -
Speakers Will Discuss How Spatial Technologies Have Been Used to Breakdown Departmental Data Silos, Improving Large Capital Project Decision...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
intelligenza artificiale juniper networks

Risparmiare tempo e denaro grazie all’Intelligenza Artificiale

Juniper Networks