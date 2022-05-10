Home Business Wire Spire Global Announces Participation in Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
Spire Global Announces Participation in Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”) a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming event:

Event: Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: June 9, 2022

Location: Boston

Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO

Presentation Time: 4:10 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/spir/2123510

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast will be webcast live. Event replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.spire.com/news-events.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point of space so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Singapore, Oxfordshire, and Cambridge, Ontario. To learn more, visit spire.com.

Contacts

Benjamin Hackman

Head of Investor Relations

Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com

Eileen Askew

NMN Advisors – Investor Relations

Eileen@nmnadvisors.com

