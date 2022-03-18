Spintly Appoints Nuovations’ Grant Erickson as a Technology Advisor

Appointment Will Accelerate Introduction of Spintly Thread-based Wireless Access Control Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Buildingaccesscontrol—Spintly, Inc, a leading developer of access control solutions for commercial buildings, today announced it has appointed Grant Erickson, principal of Nuovations, as a Technology Advisor to the company. Through this appointment, Spintly will expand its current product portfolio with robust, scalable, end-to-end secure, IP-based wireless connectivity and platform for access control enabled by Thread.

Founded in 2018, Spintly’s access control platform utilizes wireless mesh and cloud technology to enable operators of co-working spaces, corporate offices, and other commercial real estate properties to significantly reduce the need for key cards, controllers, and elaborate wiring and cabling in the building, and deliver a convenient, seamless user experience.

Grant Erickson is the Principal and Founder of Nuovations. Previously, he was a principal engineer at Alphabet, Google, and Nest for their award-winning, world-class home products including the Nest Thermostat. Grant was also an early contributor to the formation of the Thread Group and Thread networking protocol as well as serving as The Thread Group’s president for five years.

“We are very pleased and excited to welcome Grant to the Team Spintly,” said Rohin Parkar, co-founder, president, and CEO of Spintly. “As we began our expansion from BLE Mesh to Thread we had a clear vision for where we wanted to go. Grant’s experience in building and deploying category-defining products for industry-leading companies, and as president of The Thread Group will be of great value as we execute our product and technology roadmap.”

“I have been impressed with the Spintly team and by what they have accomplished so quickly,” said Grant Erickson. “Thread enjoys increasing adoption within building automation ecosystems such as BACnet, DALI+, KNX IoT, Matter, and OCF. Spintly’s new access control solutions will be able to integrate and deploy within existing and new enterprise environments with greater speed, performance, functionality, and operational ease. I look forward to working closely with the team to achieve this.”

Deepak Kamlani, venture partner at RiSo Capital and a member of the Spintly Board said, “I am delighted that Grant accepted the invitation to become a technology advisor. Having seen him operate in multiple leadership roles his advice and counsel will be invaluable as Spintly grows and expands its product portfolio and markets globally.”

Spintly’s Thread-enabled access control products will be available in 2H 2022.

About Nuovations

Nuovations designs and develops human-centered, intuitive, easy-to-use, innovative products and solutions that dazzle, delight, and enrich our worldwide customers while returning value to our business and its stakeholders. To learn more, visit us at www.nuovations.com.

About Spintly

Based in India and the U.S. and backed by institutional venture capital firms and angel investors, Spintly’s vision is to Simplify the Built World™. Using wireless mesh and cloud technologies, Spintly delivers a truly wireless, cloud-based access control platform for a seamless user experience and eliminates the need for key cards and elaborate wiring for access control. Spintly’s hassle-free and contactless user experience makes it an ideal COVID-19 solution. Target verticals include enterprises of all sizes as well as co-working spaces, multi-dwelling residential complexes, banking/financial institutions, and hospitality. The Access Control market is currently worth $70B globally and is evolving from a wired solution to a wireless SaaS solution. Visit www.spintly.com.

