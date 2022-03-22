Home Business Wire Spiff Retains Number One Ranking in G2’s Spring 2022 Sales Compensation Software...
Spiff Retains Number One Ranking in G2’s Spring 2022 Sales Compensation Software Report

Company rated as a leader in eight sales compensation and sales performance management reports

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#G2–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, announced today that it has been named the leader in sales commissions software by G2.com, the largest software marketplace and review platform. It is the third season in a row in which Spiff has been ranked in the top spot of the Grid Report® for Sales Compensation. The company also captured the number one spot in seven other Spring 2022 reports and increased its rank in seven other reports.

“Spiff sits in a pretty amazing market that is growing exponentially because companies are realizing that they have a commissions problem,” Jeron Paul, CEO, Spiff, said. “Whether you’re a mid-sized or enterprise company, commission structures are growing in complexity and spreadsheets don’t have the flexibility or scale to manage them any longer. We appreciate this recognition from G2 and from Spiff users who, season after season, rank Spiff as a leader in sales compensation and sales performance management software.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Spiff has been rewarded for its innovation and growth. The company was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, named one of JMP Securities’ Hot 100 software companies, and recognized as one of G2’s Fastest Growing Software Companies.

“Our comp plan is complex and Spiff makes it easy to understand in one view,” said Anthony, a sales manager at an enterprise organization. “I used to have to look at manual spreadsheets, cut and paste and then send to each rep. Not secure and not reliable! Spiff gives me great confidence and data accuracy.”

Spiff was a leader in the following G2 Spring reports:

  • Grid® Report for Sales Compensation
  • Mid-Market Grid® Report for Sales Compensation
  • Enterprise Relationship Index for Sales Compensation
  • Mid-Market Implementation Index for Sales Compensation
  • Mid-Market Results Index for Sales Compensation
  • Momentum Grid® Report for Sales Compensation
  • Small-Business Grid® Report for Sales Compensation
  • Mid-Market Results Index for Sales Performance Management | Spring 2022

“They have a very motivated team willing to go above and beyond for their customers,” said Danielle, a senior sales operations analyst at an enterprise organization. “Spiff helps us report better to senior management and business partners.”

About Spiff

Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff’s sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams.

