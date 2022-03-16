Home Business Wire Spiff Named to JMP Securities’ List of Hot 100 Privately-Held Software Companies
Spiff Named to JMP Securities’ List of Hot 100 Privately-Held Software Companies

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SPM–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, was recently named to JMP Securities’ list of Hot 100 privately-held software companies. The report, now in its 11th year, highlights the best privately-held software companies as determined by the Software Equity Research team at JMP Securities.

The companies’ selected for the Hot 100 are done so based on seven metrics: revenue growth, billings, remaining performance obligation, current remaining performance obligation, annual recurring revenue, net retention rate, and gross retention rate.

“Spiff sits in a pretty amazing market, one that is deceptively large. Sales commissions technologies – including the spreadsheet, the most common application used to manage commissions – have been around for a long time but are experiencing a rebirth because of the advanced automation that vendors like Spiff are bringing to the process to simplify commissions for sales and finance professionals,” Jeron Paul, CEO and Co-Founder, Spiff, said. “The Hot 100 list JMP has compiled is incredibly impressive and we’re honored to be recognized on it.”

This year, In addition to being one of JMP’s Hot 100, Spiff was also named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and recognized as one of G2’s Fastest Growing Software Companies.

About Spiff

Spiff is a leading sales compensation platform that automates commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. https://www.spiff.com.

