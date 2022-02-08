Spiff Earns Spot on G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards for Fastest Growing Company

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestSoftware2022–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, placing 45th on the Fastest Growing Company list. It is the second year in a row Spiff has been recognized by G2, the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential, as one of the fastest growing software companies. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“ 2021 cemented Spiff’s position as a high-growth company – and we’ve gotten there by putting transparency back into business,” Jeron Paul, Chief Executive Officer, Spiff, said. “ In 2021, we secured Series B funding and released a completely redesigned version of our sales commissions platform that delivers the spreadsheet functions our customers love but with automation that supercharges their processes. Commissions has become the bane of enterprise finance organization, but Spiff helps finance teams automate a process that has continued to increase in complexity and gives sales teams real-time insights into their commissions.”

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

“ [We’ve seen] Amazing results in sales team culture, reduced processing time, & accurate commission calculation! I am not sure what is better, the product, the onboarding team, or the ongoing support. All are best in class and greatly appreciated by our organization,” Frederick Barnes, Vice President, North American Sales at ZOLL Medical Corporation, said.

“ Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “ We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.”

To learn more, view G2’s 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2’s methodology.

About Spiff

Spiff is a leading sales compensation platform that automates commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. https://www.spiff.com

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

