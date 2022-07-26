SPIE is now accepting applications for its 2023 Prism Awards competition which honors innovative photonics products

The annual awards ceremony will be held 1 February at SPIE Photonics West





BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The SPIE Prism Awards, which will celebrate their 15th anniversary in 2023 at SPIE Photonics West, are open for applications now through 15 September 2022. The awards, held annually by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, are a celebration and recognition of the growing range of technical innovations across optics and photonics products on the market today.

While semi-finalists will be announced online in November, the awards ceremony itself will be part of an elegant gala event on 1 February 2023, during SPIE Photonics West. Photonics Media is the media sponsor for the event.

“The SPIE Prism Awards ceremony is one of the coolest events on the SPIE calendar,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. “Looking back on our previous winners – and even all the finalists – is a terrific reminder of the breadth and impact the photonics industry has on our daily lives. From healthcare to self-driving cars, it’s amazing what light-based technologies can provide. I look forward to celebrating this year’s winners and invite all who do the hard work of bringing photonics technology to market to apply.”

Last year’s Prism Award winners – across categories that encompassed such areas as transportation, scientific lasers, sensing, biomedicine, and quantum technologies – were Luxexcel, PlenOptika, Lumotive, SWIR Vision Systems, LightPath Technologies, Zemax, Civan Lasers, BRELYON, Stuttgart Instruments, and ColdQuanta. Winners from previous years have included then-emerging companies or startups such as Double Helix Optics, PhotoniCare, Luminar, Blackmore, and WaveOptics, as well as more established industry giants like General Electric, IPG Photonics, Edmund Optics, and Leica.

Any photonics or photonics-enabled products launched between 2022 SPIE Photonics West (22-27 January) through September 2022 are eligible. If a product was launched prior to 2022, it may still be eligible based on its current market position.

For more information and to apply to participate in the Prism Awards, please visit the Prism Award website.

