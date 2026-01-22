SPIE Announces the Best New Products in the Photonics Industry at Its 18th Annual Prism Awards

The industry-focused awards recognized innovations in areas such as lasers, quantum tech, sensors, optical materials and components, and XR tech

BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On 21 January, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, recognized the top-rated new optics and photonics products with the industry-focused Prism Awards. The gala evening, held during SPIE Photonics West, marked the Prism Awards’ 18th year of honoring companies that are bringing transformative products to market.

Each year, the SPIE Prism Awards reflect the rapidly growing trajectory, exciting latest developments, and rich technical innovations across photonics and photonics-enabled industries. This year, the annual ceremony honored a range of established and emerging companies applying innovative and creative solutions to critical problems in areas such as cameras and imaging systems, sensors, lasers, quantum technology, XR technology, and biophotonic instruments. In addition, the Society recognized its third SPIE Catalyst Award recipient, honoring a for-profit company for a specific social or environmentally focused program that has had significant positive impact, either within their workplace, on society at large, or on the environment.

Finalists and winners were selected by a panel of international judges who leveraged their knowledge and acumen from across the technology commercialization and funding sectors. The distinguished judges from eight countries included government-agency representatives, commercial business executives, academic researchers, and industry leaders. Presenters at the gala event included the University of Arizona’s Jennifer Barton, Hamamatsu’s Klea Dhimitri, Coherent’s Chris Dorman, Optigrate’s Alexei Glebov, Chicago Quantum Exchange’s Kate Waimey Timmerman, Anchored In’s Anke Lohmann, Jenoptik’s Ralf Kuschnereit, Meta’s Naamah Argaman, and Imperial College’s Jessica Wade.

“The annual SPIE Prism Awards ceremony always offers an exciting collection of new products based on optics and photonics technologies,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. “All of these company teams – and I’m including the finalists as well as the winners here – have brought innovative products to market, implementing critical photonic-supported technologies in ways that will have ongoing and tangible impact on lives across the globe. As always, I’m delighted to have been able to meet and congratulate the people involved in person, here at Photonics West.”

Below is the complete list of the award categories, the recipients, and their winning products:

Biophotonic Instruments: Helix Surgical, Rx

Cameras and Imaging Systems: Metalenz, Polar ID

Lasers: IPG Photonics, YLR-8000-SM

Optical Materials and Components: Seagate Technology, HAMR Hard Drive

Quantum Tech: TOPTICA Photonics AG , TOPTICLOCK

, Sensors: Phlux Technology Ltd., Aura Noiseless InGaAs ® APD

Test and Measurement: 4D Technology, 4D InSpec SR

XR Tech: LightTrans International GmbH, VirtualLab Fusion

Catalyst: Cerca Magnetics, Quantum OPM-MEG

For more information on the Prism Awards and the 2026 winners, please visit the SPIE website.

