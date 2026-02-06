Sphere Entertainment Co. to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Conference Call

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-800-3155 with the conference ID number 8089430 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.sphereentertainmentco.com under the heading “Events.”

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 8089430). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 12, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Thursday, February 19, 2026.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leader in immersive experiences, technology and media. The Company includes Sphere, an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with a second venue planned for Abu Dhabi. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations

(212) 465-6072



Grace Kaminer

Investor Relations

(212) 631-5076