Spenser Skates, CEO and Co-Founder of Amplitude, to Host an Ask Me Anything Following Its Direct Listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market

Company to host Ask Me Anything via LinkedIn, Twitter, Reddit, and Hacker News

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL), a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder, will host an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) following the company’s direct listing today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Customers, partners, and everyday investors are invited to submit questions on Amplitude’s vision, direct listing, product, and digital optimization category via Spenser’s profiles on LinkedIn, Twitter, Reddit, and Hacker News. Skates will respond to questions on each respective platform beginning on September 29, 2021 at 9am PT.

“Transparency is core to the way Amplitude does business, so we believe that investors of all sizes should have access to the same information,” said Skates. “This AMA is a way for Amplitude to engage directly with our customers, partners, employees and everyday investors so they can better understand our business, market opportunity, and leadership philosophy.”

Skates will answer questions based on their value to the community and relevance to Amplitude’s business. He will answer as many questions as he can, but will not be able to address questions that raise information that is inconsistent with the company’s form S-1 or form 8-K, or that provide material non-public information, including: questions around Amplitude’s valuation, stock price or non-public financials; questions that are inappropriate or irrelevant; speculation on future performance or growth plans; and questions around new asset listings or explorations. For more information about Amplitude, visit investors.amplitude.com.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a pioneer in digital optimization. It has more than 1,200 paying customers, including 26 of the Fortune 100.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jason Starr

ir@amplitude.com

Communications

Darah Easton

press@amplitude.com

