Spectro Cloud Announces T-Mobile Ventures Investment in its Series B Funding Round to Drive Innovation in Kubernetes Management at 5G/Edge Locations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K8—Spectro Cloud, a leading platform provider of modern Kubernetes (K8s) management, today announced T-Mobile Ventures’ participation in its $40 million Series B funding round led by New York City-based Stripes, a leading investor in software and consumer products. Other investors participating in the round include Sierra Ventures, Boldstart Ventures, WestWave Capital, Alter Venture Partners and TSG.

Spectro Cloud and its Palette platform provide next-generation, full-stack lifecycle management for any combination of new and existing Kubernetes clusters spanning virtualized or bare metal data centers, public clouds and 5G/Edge locations. The Palette Edge edition, announced on March 15, redefines the industry benchmark and what’s possible in deploying and scaling to support Kubernetes at 5G/Edge locations. Key capabilities of Palette Edge include:

Full-stack Lifecycle Management: Beyond just the Kubernetes infrastructure, to include the operating system, applications and add-on adjacent services;

Beyond just the Kubernetes infrastructure, to include the operating system, applications and add-on adjacent services; Easy Provisioning of Edge Servers: Low touch, plug-and-play setup;

Low touch, plug-and-play setup; Unique Remote Troubleshooting and Zero- downtime Rolling Upgrades: Capabilities supporting even single-server configurations with end-to-end automated upgrade operations and secured remote troubleshooting;

Capabilities supporting even single-server configurations with end-to-end automated upgrade operations and secured remote troubleshooting; A Purpose-built Edge Architecture for Scale: Operational and physical scalability to tens of thousands of locations made possible with unique centralized management and “at-cluster” policy enforcement;

Operational and physical scalability to tens of thousands of locations made possible with unique centralized management and “at-cluster” policy enforcement; Kubernetes and OS Agnostic: Enables flexibility to adapt different Kubernetes distros and operating systems;

Enables flexibility to adapt different Kubernetes distros and operating systems; Support for Mixed VM and Container Workloads: Supports mixture of containerized and virtualized workloads at the edge locations; and,

Supports mixture of containerized and virtualized workloads at the edge locations; and, Compatibility: Out-of-the-box and ongoing compatibility testing to ensure full-stack layers all work together despite version and release processes for each element.

“Our collaboration with T-Mobile has empowered us to rethink what’s possible for digital transformation across 5G/Edge environments by accelerating application capabilities managed by modern Kubernetes platforms,” said Tenry Fu, Spectro Cloud co-founder and CEO. “For Kubernetes, the discussion today is about how to manage multi-cluster production Kubernetes environments at scale, across any 5G/Edge location with consistency. Spectro Cloud values T-Mobile’s continued support with driving innovation to help developers and customers build and deploy 5G applications faster.”

“Spectro Cloud’s Palette platform provides a rock-solid foundation for the container ecosystem,” said Brian King, T-Mobile executive vice president and chief information officer. “It helps developers accelerate application innovation to leverage 5G/Edge environments, and drives operational efficiencies for our platform teams to deliver a managed Kubernetes offering at scale without compromising operations.”

With headquarters in San Jose, California, and locations in India, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom, Spectro Cloud will use the new Series B funds to further extend its Kubernetes platform to meet the growing needs of businesses to manage Kubernetes at scale, and grow its international sales and support presence. Spectro Cloud has raised $67.5 million to date, including a $7.5 million seed funding round in 2019, and a $20 million Series A round in 2021.

Co-founded in 2019 by CEO Tenry Fu, Vice President of Engineering Gautam Joshi and Chief Technology Officer Saad Malik, Spectro Cloud provides a complete and integrated platform that enables organizations to easily manage the full lifecycle of any combination of new or existing, simple or complex, small or large Kubernetes environments, whether in data centers or clouds. With a unique approach to managing multiple clusters, Spectro Cloud gives IT teams complete control, visibility and production-scale efficiencies to provide developers highly curated Kubernetes stacks and tools based on their specific needs, with granular governance and enterprise-grade security. Spectro Cloud is backed by Stripes, Sierra Ventures, Boldstart Ventures, Westwave Capital, Alter Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, T-Mobile Ventures and TSG.

