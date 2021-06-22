Spectrio Recognized as One of Tampa Bay’s 50 Fastest-Growing Companies

The Company also announces plans to hire 200 new employees as it accelerates growth in 2021

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fast50—Spectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of customer engagement technology, has recently been named as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Tampa Bay region by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This is the fourth time Spectrio has been in the “Fast 50,” most recently ranking at No. 31 in 2020. The Company’s official 2021 ranking will be announced at a virtual event in July.

In addition to the regional honor, Spectrio has also been recognized as one of Florida’s highest-growth companies, ranking at No. 127 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Florida Regional list, up 53 places from the previous year. In 2020, the Company made the national Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time, ranking at No. 3050, up 756 from the previous year.

As Spectrio continues its high-growth trajectory, it also announced today that it has committed to hiring 200 new employees across multiple departments by the end of 2021. Many new positions will be fully-remote, in addition to new hires who will report to the Company’s main offices.

Spectrio’s account management, channel and enterprise sales, and product teams are the primary focus for the current hiring surge. The Company also plans to expand its software engineering, technology, operations, and support teams, in an effort to create efficiencies and boost backend support while concurrently growing its customer base.

“As we continue our #grow2021 campaign, we are excited to bring in new and more diverse perspectives to Spectrio’s sales and customer development organization,” said Ben Calfee, Spectrio CCO. “Investing in a creative, forward-thinking sales team gives Spectrio the opportunity to accelerate our organic growth, while we work closely with our development and support teams to innovate and evolve our customer engagement technology to meet client needs.”

