Home Business Wire Spectrio Acquires Automotive Broadcasting Network
Business Wire

Spectrio Acquires Automotive Broadcasting Network

di Business Wire

The acquisition establishes Spectrio as the largest digital signage software provider in the automotive industry


TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MandASpectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of customer engagement technology, announced that it has acquired Automotive Broadcasting Network (ABN), an auto dealership digital signage company based in Jacksonville, Fla. With the addition of ABN’s client base to Spectrio’s footprint in dealerships, auto care, and aftermarket retail, Spectrio is now the largest digital signage software provider in the automotive industry.

ABN’s digital engagement platform allows auto dealerships to showcase their brand while entertaining and educating customers and building emotional engagement throughout the buying experience. Utilizing an array of strategically-placed digital signage, menu boards, and video walls, the ABN team helps clients create cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, take advantage of dwell time, and make the maximum impact on potential customers.

The acquisition will allow ABN clients to integrate their messages and brand seamlessly across additional customer touchpoints using Spectrio’s customer engagement technology that includes Interactive Kiosks, On-Premise Messaging and Music, On-Hold Marketing, Wi-Fi Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio clients will gain enhancements for digital services, additional communications capabilities, and expanded third-party and internal software integrations.

“We are excited to bring on the ABN team as we accelerate Spectrio’s #grow2021 campaign. Their deep understanding of the complex and ever-changing needs of the automotive industry will be an unparalleled resource for our internal teams and our automotive clients,” said Dax Brady-Sheehan, CEO. “As we integrate features and functions of ABN’s software across Spectrio’s platforms, we’ll be able to develop more dynamic and engaging customer experiences and internal communications tools for clients in any industry.”

In addition to its retail digital signage solutions, ABN offers a unique sales performance management software created exclusively for auto dealerships. The ABN Inspire! software pulls data directly from a client’s dealer management system, displaying real-time sales performance on screens in the dealership. Modern gamification, motivational tools, and integrated incentive contests keep sales teams engaged and generate friendly competition.

“Partnering with Spectrio is wonderful because it not only allows us to bring more value for our industry clients, but also gives our team additional opportunities to share their expertise with a wider market,” said Jerry Daniels, ABN President and CEO. “We look forward to engaging in some new and exciting projects with Spectrio as we join them on their high-growth trajectory.”

About Spectrio

Spectrio is one of the nation’s leading customer engagement technology providers. Known for cultivating unique brand experiences powered by professionally-produced content and marketing technology, Spectrio’s solutions create a holistic customer journey with Digital Signage, Interactive Kiosks, On-Hold Marketing, On-Premise Messaging and Music, Wi-Fi Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio serves more than 150,000 client locations, ranging from local businesses to global brands. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com.

Contacts

Megan Colby

Communications Director

meganc@spectrio.com
800-584-4653 x6313

Articoli correlati

New Study of Smart Choice Independent Insurance Agents Reveals Real World Methods Applied to Achieve Breakthrough Success

Business Wire Business Wire -
Whitepaper details surprising statistics on success measures including close ratios based on national interviews conducted with agents GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A...
Continua a leggere

Zeitworks Hires New CEO, Raises Additional Funding to Democratize Business Process Improvement with Machine Learning

Business Wire Business Wire -
Zero-Disruption Solution Empowers Teams to Be More Effective, Improving Business Processes Faster and More Easily SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zeitworks announced that...
Continua a leggere

John Gilkes joins Grant Thornton to expand forensic advisory services in Washington, D.C. market

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fraud, forensics and asset tracing leader has more than three decades of investigatory experience; bolsters firm’s commercial and public...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Study of Smart Choice Independent Insurance Agents Reveals Real World Methods Applied to...

Business Wire