Spectranetix Introduces Low-Cost Dual Enclave 100G Ethernet Switch Aligned to Army CMOSS and SOSA™ Technical Standard

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dod–Spectranetix, Inc., a Pacific Defense company, is proud to announce the SX-153, ruggedized 3U OpenVPX™ high-speed, high-performance system switch solution. With a support of dual security enclaves, the SX-153 switch is one of the most flexible switch solutions on the market, capable of 40/100 Gigabit Ethernet speeds and developed in alignment with the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Technical Standard.





Driven by the need of the defense community for a high-performance secured switch solution in the 3U VPX form factor and aligned to the latest open set of standards, including the Technical Standard for SOSA™ Reference Architecture, Edition 1.0, published on September 28, 2021, the SX-153 was developed as a cost effective and reliable solution. With the design centered around two independent Layer 2/3 switch fabric chipsets from Marvell, the SX-153 provides six Data Plane fat pipe ports to the backplane and two to the front panel, as well as seven ultra-thin pipes for Control Plane ports to the backplane and one to the front panel. The four Data Plane backplane ports are configured to 100G Ethernet, one to 40G Ethernet, and the last fat pipe is split into four 1/10 Gigabit Ethernet ports to support the secondary Data Plane architecture in the standard CMOSS backplane configuration. All control ports are configured for the 1/10 Gigabit Ethernet. The SX-153 is a fully managed switch operating on standards-based L2/L3 and some L4 network protocols and is complemented with an extensive CLI library for configuration, control, display, and troubleshooting. The industry first product on the market to support integration with third-party encryption solutions, the SX-153 can be paired with the Government provided crypto modules to support the secure communication between different security enclaves.

“Spectranetix continues to be at the forefront of advanced technology and a market leader of CMOSS products aligned with the SOSA™ Technical Standard. The 100Gb Ethernet switch demonstrates our ability and commitment to bring the higher performance capabilities to the next generation of electronic warfare and multi-function communication systems for our warfighters,” said Ken Nelson, VP of Business Development at Spectranetix. “Our customers need this technology to preserve its dominance on the battlefield against our adversaries.”

Spectranetix is a market leader in high-performance CMOSS/SOSA product development, including mission ready systems through its parent company, with a robust pipeline of products, including the SX-430 Software Defined Radio (SDR), SX-330 Single Board Computer (SBC), and SX-310 Digital Signal Processor (DSP) that are currently being fielded. On track for a production release in early next year will be the SX-124 Precision Navigation and Timing (PNT) and SX-153 Dual Enclave 40/100 Gigabit Ethernet Switch cards.

About Spectranetix, Inc.

Spectranetix, based in Silicon Valley and Seattle, builds state-of-the-art CMOSS systems aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard and wireless technologies for defense primes, military groups, government agencies, and commercial industries. Spectranetix’s core competencies are building hardware/software/toolkits aligned to open standards, radio frequency communications, electronic warfare technologies, system design, networking, and hardware/software integration. Information about Spectranetix is available at www.spectranetix.com. Spectranetix is part of the Pacific Defense family of companies. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to military-use electromagnetic spectrum technologies and solutions. Pacific Defense supports the DoD’s disciplined movement to modular open standards and mirrors the way military services address EMS warfare. For more information visit www.pacific-defense.com.

