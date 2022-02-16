Spatial Announces the 2022 Insiders’ Summit

2022 Insiders’ Summit: An event built for 3D Software Application Developers; learn what is new at Spatial and how to best utilize its technologies.

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spatial Corp, the leading 3D software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions, and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announces today its 2022 3D Insiders’ Summit happening April 7, 2022. This event will be held at the Eurostars Grand Central Hotel in Munich, Germany, and is open to anyone who is interested in Spatial’s technology. This educational event focuses on technical topics that will help 3D software application developers further their utilization of Spatial’s Software Development Kits.





This event will have a range of educational sessions and activities, including:

Presentations on different Spatial initiatives from plans for specific industry workflows and solutions to product road maps and industry thoughts.

Opportunities to meet with Spatial team members one on one.

Partner presentations showing cutting-edge and innovative solutions to tough challenges and new industries.

Networking activities to get to know others in software development and the 3D Modeling space.

Discover what is new at Spatial, learn about the latest features, and gain insights into future product plans.

Registration is completely free; however, attendees will be responsible for their travel, accommodations, and meals outside of a coffee and lunch on April 7. Register to join us here: https://info.spatial.com/2022-insiders-summit-information-registration

About Spatial Corp

Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, 3D visualization, and CAD translation software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For over 30 years, Spatial’s 3D software development toolkits have been adopted by many of the world’s most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spatial.com.

Contacts

Spatial Corp Press Contact

Jeffrey Switzer



+1 774 843 6217



jeffrey.switzer@3ds.com