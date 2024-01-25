Sparkfly Triumphed in 2023, Receiving Multiple Awards for Company Growth, Innovation and Customer Experience in Collaboration with Chipotle, Bojangles

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company, is proud to announce the company received multiple awards in 2023, ranging from accolades in technology innovation to customer experience. These awards reflect Sparkfly’s dedication to technological excellence and customer satisfaction, highlighting the company’s growth and increasing prominence as the industry’s preferred customer engagement technology partner.





“As a retail technology solutions company, our sole purpose is to give our customers the tools they need to be successful in creating seamless and memorable experiences for their customers,” said Catherine Tabor, Founder and CEO of Sparkfly. “The fact that we have received recognition from multiple prominent industry publications and organizations is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit. These awards further validate our commitment to driving real value for our customers and underscore our role as a catalyst in fostering engagement and loyalty.”

In 2023, Sparkfly earned recognition from the following award organizations:

Atlanta Pacesetter Awards: Sparkfly was named among Atlanta’s fastest-growing private companies, securing the 73rd spot in the Atlanta Pacesetter Awards. This recognition is a testament to the company’s impressive growth, which saw a nearly 80 percent increase in revenue and a 135 percent increase in its employee base between 2020 and 2022. Sparkfly’s growth was largely driven by adding 15 new logos to its extensive portfolio of retail partners and extending a long-term contract with Chipotle.

Modern Retail Awards: The Modern Retail Awards recognize the companies and campaigns modernizing retail in the digital age. This year, Sparkfly received the coveted “Best Transformation” award for its collaboration with Bojangles. Since joining forces with Sparkfly to overhaul the restaurant’s digital engagement strategy, Bojangles has experienced nearly a 500 percent increase in loyalty program participation and a 158 percent increase in mobile orders.

Retail Technology Innovation Hub Awards: The annual Retail Technology Innovation Hub Awards celebrates those at the forefront of retail digital transformation. Sparkfly, in collaboration with Bojangles, was recognized as the winner in the “Technology Implementation of the Year (Rest of World)” category. Additionally, their partnership with Chipotle was named a finalist in the “Best Retailer/Technology Supplier Relationship (Rest of World)” category.

Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards: Loyalty360’s Customer Experience Awards honor brands that build more robust and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and—most importantly—measurable way. Sparkfly’s collaboration with Bojangles received Gold in the “Multi-Channel Experience” category and best overall in the “Innovation in Customer Experience” category.

“From the onset of our digital transformation journey, our focus has been on building for the future, not just catching up,” said Sergio Perez, Sr. Director of Omnichannel at Bojangles. “With Sparkfly, we’ve introduced functionalities that truly understand and meet our customers’ needs, creating real value and transforming how they interact with Bojangles. Sparkfly’s commitment to continuous improvement and customer-centric innovation makes their partnership a cornerstone of our digital strategy.”

“Just as we are committed to using high-quality, real ingredients in our restaurants, using top-tier technology providers was critical to the success of our digital experience,” said Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer at Chipotle. “Sparkfly allows us to dynamically interface with both in-store and above-store technology while providing all the capabilities we need to meet our long-term goals.”

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Denny’s, Bojangles, First Watch, and Del Taco unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real time POS connectivity, offer management and loyalty, mobile loyalty wallets and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.

