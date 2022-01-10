Spark Connected Elected to Chair the Light Electric Vehicles Group at Wireless Power Consortium

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutomatedGuidedVehicle–Spark Connected, (www.sparkconnected.com) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology has been elected to Chair the Light Electric Vehicles (LEV) Specification Group at the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

The WPC is a multinational technology consortium with over 400 European, American, and Asian member companies. The members partner and collaborate on creating and promoting the global standardization of wireless charging technology. The Qi wireless charging interface standard has already been widely adopted in the market today. The LEV Group develops the commercial high-power requirements for a future specification for light electric vehicles.

Light Electric Vehicles (LEV) are one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle market segments. The global LEV market size was estimated to be USD 344.62 billion in 2021. At a CAGR of 23.87%, the segment is expected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2026.

“Spark Connected continues to innovate inside the Wireless Power Consortium, providing deep wireless power domain expertise and insights into the complex discussions and solutions for the hardest problems facing the WPC today,” according to Ken Moore, CEO at Spark Connected. “Right now, Spark is developing solutions for many global customers in the LEV, AGV and AMR space. Along with our peer member companies, this provides us the opportunity to assist in the mission to create a global high power LEV wireless charging standard that enables the development of a faster, safer, smarter, and more convenient way of charging, both at home and on the go.”

The demand for light electric vehicles is propelled by rapid industrialization of emerging markets and stricter government emission regulations. Different governments across the globe have adopted initiatives to replace fuel-based vehicles with electric powered options. Countries such as India, China and those in the European Union provide incentives to boost electric vehicle adoption. In the coming years, LEVs will advance to include sensors that enable some of the automated smart features found in many of today’s automated vehicle platforms.

About Spark Connected:

Spark Connected | powering the world, wirelessly™

Spark Connected is a global leader in wireless power technology. The company has the broadest portfolio of innovative ready-to-use wireless power solutions ranging from 1 Watt to over 2.4 kilowatts.

The company’s patented hardware reference designs, combined with the highly scalable Pantheon™ software platform, allows end-to-end intelligent and adaptive power system control. Spark offers both inductive and resonant technologies. The result is best in class performance, efficiency, safety, thermal management, and EMI.

This proven technology has been successfully integrated into a myriad of customer products in a wide variety of applications, including automotive, industrial, consumer, e-mobility (e-bikes) medical, IoT, security and infrastructure.

Spark Connected is a full member of and has multiple leadership positions with the global Wireless Power Consortium, driving and influencing the global standards and specifications.

For more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com

