Spain Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Spain Completes its 5G Spectrum Auction After an 18-Month Holdup – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Spain – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Spain completes its 5G spectrum auction after an 18-month holdup

Following a lengthy Covid-19 pandemic-induced delay, Spain’s regulator proceeded with its 700MHz spectrum auction in July 2021.

All three mobile operators able to submit bids were successful, with Masmovil electing to withdraw as it was otherwise occupied with its takeover of the Basque fixed network operator and MVNO Euskaltel.

Movistar paid slightly less than Vodafone and Orange, but it is subject to faster rollout conditions than the other two.

The 5G-capable spectrum was being used for digital broadcasting, but was released for 5G use in March 2020 when broadcasters switched to a lower spectrum band.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison

  • Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
  • TMI versus GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

  • Economic considerations and responses
  • Subscribers
  • Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

  • Historical overview
  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Operator market shares
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Major mobile operators
  • Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Government initiatives
  • Spain Digital 2025
  • Regional government initiatives
  • Regulatory changes
  • Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

  • Telefonica
  • Orange Spain
  • Vodafone Spain
  • Masmovil

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • National telecom network
  • Next Generation Networks (NGN)
  • International infrastructure
  • Smart Infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

  • Mobile
  • Broadband
  • Fixed
  • Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w499iu

