Home Business Wire Spain Social Commerce Market Dynamics Report 2024-2029 Featuring Playtomic, 21Buttons, Moodyo, Facebook,...
Business Wire

Spain Social Commerce Market Dynamics Report 2024-2029 Featuring Playtomic, 21Buttons, Moodyo, Facebook, and Instagram – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Spain Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Social commerce industry in Spain is expected to grow by 30.4% on annual basis to reach US$7.27 billion in 2024. The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.2% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$5.58 billion in 2023 to reach US$21.50 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 70
Forecast Period 2024 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $21.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2%
Regions Covered Spain

Scope

Spain Social Commerce Industry Players

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Playtomic
  • 21Buttons
  • Moodyo

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hx8lg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Mitek to Report Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results on April 15, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

DNOW Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2024...
Continua a leggere

Prague High School Selects Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Students with Additional Learning Resources

Business Wire Business Wire -
On-Demand Learning Platform Available to Assist Each District Student Whenever NeededPRAGUE, Okla. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prague High School today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php