BrainChip Earns Australian Patent for Improved Spiking Neural Network

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, received its latest Australian patent, further strengthening its IP portfolio related to sustainable and efficient AI technologies.





Patent AU2022287647, “An Improved Spiking Neural Network,” facilitates low-shot learning. Learning is performed by adding neurons to the final layer of a previously trained network to represent a new class, with the neural network weights of the added neuron being trained with only a few samples while the remainder of the network remains unchanged. Applications impacted by this patent include biometric face recognition, speech recognition and anomaly detection in industrial systems.

BrainChip’s AkidaTM IP and MetaTFTM tools seamlessly transforms contemporary neural networks into event-based or spiking networks. This patented technology is uniquely synergistic with the converted spiking networks, enabling the streamlined deployment of Edge learning algorithms and unlocking use cases that conventional AI solutions cannot achieve.

“To push the limits of AI on-chip compute, we need to continuously push the envelope of what is possible with neuromorphic technology,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “BrainChip’s expanding patent portfolio ensures our freedom to practice our own inventions and to prevent others from infringing on our highly innovative intellectual property. This latest Australian patent is the next step in advancing Edge AI further than ever before.”

BrainChip’s portfolio now comprises 20 issued patents (13x US, 5x AU, 2CN). In addition, there are 23 pending patent applications across the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, India and Israel.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424

Investor Relations:

Tony Dawe



Director, Global Investor Relations



tdawe@brainchip.com