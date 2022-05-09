Spain OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022-2027: Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple, HBO, Sky, Movistar, MiTele, Atresplayer, RTVE, Euskatel, Movistar, Orange – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Spain OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022-2027: Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon,...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Spain OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO, SkyShowtime, Movistar+ Lite, MiTele Plus, Atresplayer Premium
  • AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook, MiTele/Mediaset; Atresmedia;

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • Forecasts for Vodafone, Euskatel, Movistar, Orange

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband households (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
  • OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

  • Movie rental transactions (000)
  • Total rental transactions (000)
  • TV download-to-own trans (000)
  • Movie download-to-own trans (000)
  • Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV+
  • Atresmedia
  • Atresplayer Premium
  • Disney+
  • Euskatel
  • Facebook
  • HBO
  • MiTele Plus
  • MiTele/Mediaset
  • Movistar
  • Movistar+ Lite
  • Netflix
  • Orange
  • RTVE
  • SkyShowtime
  • Vodafone
  • YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdp0z0

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

