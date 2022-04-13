Spain: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026 Featuring CyrusONe, DATA4, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Interxion, Merlin Properties, NTT, Orange, Stack Infrastructure, Telefonica Alcala – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Spain: Data Centre Landscape – 2022 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
There are some sixty third-party Data Centre Facilities in Spain.
The market is seeing growth with new Data Centre facilities being added by CyrusONe, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Interxion, NTT Global Data Centers, Merlin Properties, Orange Spain, SuperNAP (renamed Stack Infrastructure) and DATA4 Group. There is a large amount of new Spanish Data Centre space and power due to enter the market from 2023 onwards.
The analyst forecasts that Spanish Data Centre raised floor space will grow by 48.5 percent over the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026, with Data Centre Customer Power increasing by 52.7 percent.
