Spain: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026 Featuring CyrusONe, DATA4, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Interxion, Merlin Properties, NTT, Orange, Stack Infrastructure, Telefonica Alcala – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Spain: Data Centre Landscape – 2022 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

There are some sixty third-party Data Centre Facilities in Spain.

The market is seeing growth with new Data Centre facilities being added by CyrusONe, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Interxion, NTT Global Data Centers, Merlin Properties, Orange Spain, SuperNAP (renamed Stack Infrastructure) and DATA4 Group. There is a large amount of new Spanish Data Centre space and power due to enter the market from 2023 onwards.

The analyst forecasts that Spanish Data Centre raised floor space will grow by 48.5 percent over the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026, with Data Centre Customer Power increasing by 52.7 percent.

About the Spanish Data Centre Market

  • The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
  • Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026
  • DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026
  • Data Centre Power raised Costs (in per kWH)
  • Data Centre geographical city clusters
  • Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
  • Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues – 2022 to 2026
  • The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

  • Methodology
  • Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date
  • Data Centre Development in Spain
  • Summary Box – Spanish Data Centre Summary
  • The Key third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Spain
  • The Key Spanish Data Centre Provider Profiles
  • Spanish Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2022 to 2026)
  • Spanish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW
  • Spanish Data Centre Power Costs – in Euro per kWH
  • The Key Spanish Data Centre Clusters
  • Spanish Data Centre Pricing forecast – in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
  • Spanish Data Centre Revenues forecast – in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)
  • Spanish Public Cloud Revenues forecast – in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)
  • The Key Trends in the Spanish Data Centre Market
  • Spanish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • CyrusONe
  • DATA4 Group
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Interxion
  • Merlin Properties
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Orange Spain
  • SuperNAP (renamed Stack Infrastructure)
  • Telefonica Alcala

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42z3bn

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

