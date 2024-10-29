S&P Consultants Has Relaunched with a Focus on Federal IT Programs

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Serial entrepreneur Andy Splitz is relaunching S&P Consultants, Inc., the healthcare IT company he cofounded nearly 30 years ago. Building on decades of healthcare information technology (HIT) success in the commercial space, S&P is now focusing on delivering IT programs to federal agencies.





The new entity is already contracted as a strategic partner alongside General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and Oracle Health on an IT modernization project for the Indian Health Service (IHS), an agency of the Department of Health and Human Services. This 10-year program, awarded in November 2024, is led by GDIT, will implement Oracle Health technologies, and will use S&P’s InTegrity implementation framework.

“S&P is relatively new to federal contracting, but it is staffed by a team that has a 30-year history of delivering IT projects that many experts considered ‘impossible,’” said Splitz. “We bring highly specialized teams of proven experts together and arm them with a proven execution framework to implement Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.”

In 2021, in recognition of the company’s long tenure as Oracle/Cerner experts, the original S&P Consultants was acquired by Nordic Consulting of Madison, Wisconsin. Nordic Consulting continues to focus on their core business of serving commercial healthcare customers in the US. Nordic divested S&P Consultants’ federal entity back to Splitz, allowing Splitz and team to serve federal and global business in key markets.

In addition to Splitz, who will serve as the new company’s CEO, the leadership of the new S&P draws heavily from the original company’s team, including Zach Johnson, who will serve as S&P’s President. Johnson led S&P’s growth as a commercial entity prior to the Nordic acquisition and continued to support the merged companies’ growth as S&P/Nordic ventured into the federal and global IT markets.

“In addition to our people, who have always been our greatest asset,” Johnson says, “one of the major benefits to federal agencies is the S&P team’s proven implementation framework InTegrity℠. This framework has been touted by customers and partners as a unique approach to planning and managing HIT projects. It ensures effective planning, timely communication, transparent and informed risk management, and optimal resource management, which are critical for the success of federal IT projects.”

“Our track record in the commercial space won us numerous awards for the implementation of EHRs and related technologies,” Johnson said. “We are excited to serve as a systems integration resource that brings these same capabilities and proven methodology into the federal sector to help our partner and customer organizations realize their IT modernization objectives.”

The company is based out of Tampa, FL—with the majority of its employees deployed across the US.

About S&P Consultants/S&P Federal

The consulting team at S&P Consultants stands on a 30-year history of healthcare IT excellence, including award-winning performance in the implementation of EHR solutions. Our team of senior-level specialists spans multiple IT disciplines, including many in-house clinicians and enterprise-level systems experts. We deploy implementation and training teams to help federal contractors fulfill the highest standards of performance in ERP, EHR, and other IT solutions.

