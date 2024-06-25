Sovos and PwC Ireland Join Forces to Transform Business-to-Business E-Invoicing and E-Reporting Implementation

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sovos, the always-on compliance company, today announced a joint business relationship (JBR) with PwC Ireland, leveraging both organisations’ complementary tax compliance expertise and technology solutions to accelerate e-invoicing and e-reporting implementation at a time of increasing government mandates across the EU and the world. Through this collaboration, PwC Ireland aims to enhances its Tax Technology offering by providing value-added services and further strengthen client relationships. The JBR expands the firms’ collaboration, following the earlier agreement between Sovos and PwC Belgium.





Through this partnership, Sovos and PwC clients will access comprehensive solutions to adeptly tackle ever-evolving regulatory challenges. The need for skilled compliance guidance increases as more countries introduce e-invoicing and e-reporting requirements. In Ireland, VAT reporting modernisation is imminent, expected to mandate real-time reporting and e-invoicing across business-to-business and business-to-government transactions.

Organisations can automatically identify and document client e-invoicing and e-reporting regulatory requirements across multiple markets, creating a holistic data system of record for global compliance within the Sovos Compliance Cloud.

“By leveraging Sovos’ advanced e-invoicing technology solutions alongside our implementation and technical expertise, we are poised to transform the way our clients manage their e-invoicing processes,” said Johnny Wickham, Tax Technology Partner, PwC Ireland. “Our seamless implementation services will facilitate a smooth transition, allowing clients to fully embrace the benefits of automated e-invoicing and e-reporting.”

“Tax authorities are accelerating the global shift toward e-invoicing and e-reporting because digitisation provides accurate, objective data, and even the smallest improvement in tracking businesses’ operations can save a country billions of dollars in lost tax revenue,” said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. “Compliance-related digital transformation also benefits business. A singular data view into their global compliance posture allows the thousands of multinational companies headquartered in Ireland – and those beyond – to unlock tremendous value from these insights; insights that can fuel business growth.”

