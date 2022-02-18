South American Education Program Expands Utilization of PowerSchool Solutions to Nearly 1 Million Uruguayan Students

Plan Ceibal initiative improves regular instruction, student performance monitoring, and hybrid learning capabilities for 800,000 Uruguayan students through PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that Plan Ceibal, Uruguay’s ambitious 1-to-1 instruction program, has expanded its utilization of PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning as its primary learning management system to now serve 800,000 students countrywide. Through Schoology Learning, Plan Ceibal has seen improvements in creating more tailored curriculums, student-teacher collaboration, and facilitating instruction through blended learning environments.

“PowerSchool’s Schoology Learning has played a key part in helping Plan Ceibal’s mission to ensure Uruguayan educators and students have access to education technology,” said Mauro Carballo, Manager of Educational Technologies, Plan Ceibal. “PowerSchool’s implementation team has been with us each step of the way for nearly a decade, and their passion toward providing intuitive software solutions for schools around the world is the reason we continue to invest in this reliable education technology platform.”

Since 2014, Plan Ceibal has utilized Schoology Learning to enhance regular instruction and student-teacher engagement, which has proven to be especially impactful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the initial challenges schools around the world faced when quickly pivoting to online instruction in 2020, Plan Ceibal was prepared for the rapid shift thanks to Schoology Learning, which resulted in over 93% of students and 94% of teachers in Uruguay utilizing the platform that year. Since then, more than 800,000 students and 45,000 teachers within the Plan Ceibal program are now regular Schoology Learning users.

“Plan Ceibal’s utilization of Schoology Learning is a true example of the expanded capabilities school systems can benefit from by implementing this type of software into regular instruction,” said Maulik Datanwala, PowerSchool Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to be long-time supporters of Plan Ceibal and their mission toward providing more technology access to Uruguayan students and educators. Plan Ceibal’s mission is a strong testament to the positive impact education can bring to communities around the world; we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Founded in 2007, Plan Ceibal is a Uruguayan initiative dedicated toward creating more equitable solutions for students by supporting Uruguayan educational policies with technology. Since its implementation, the program has evolved to ensure every child who enters the public education system in any part of the country has access to a computer for personal use with free internet connection at school. Additionally, Plan Ceibal has grown to provide an expanded array of educational programs and resources for both Uruguayan educators and students, including training courses to enhance methods of teaching and learning.

To learn more about Schoology Learning, please visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/schoology-learning/.

