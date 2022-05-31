Source Photonics Reaches Significant Milestone to Surpass 2 million 28G EML Chips Shipped

Further demonstrates industry leadership position in delivering EML laser chips with superior quality and incident free reliability

WEST HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Source Photonics, a global leader of innovative and reliable optical communications technology, today announced that it has surpassed shipment of more than two million 28G high speed EML laser chips for data centers and optical transmission applications. Source Photonics began production shipments of 28G EML with its 10km QSFP28 100G LR4 products since Q1 2020, after a successful introduction and qualification by many of our leading customers and partners throughout 2019.

Source Photonics is a first-to-market and first-to-scale provider of high-performance 100G QSFP28 LR4 transceivers using 28G EML laser chips, enabling data centers to increase their bit rate and lower their overall power consumption. Nowadays the 28G EML chip is widely used in many more NRZ and PAM4 based platforms, such as 400G LR8/ER8, 100G ER4/ZR4, 200G LR4/ER4 and 50G LR/ER etc.

The operational simplicity and reliability combined with the economic value proposition continues to drive the adoption of EML solutions in the market place. With over 2 million EMLs shipped to the field with zero field returns to date, the company continues to invest in leading edge technology and will lead the transition to 800G/1.6T direct detection as well.

The expected strong growth of data traffic in hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless networks is driving increasing requirements for volume, reliability, cost, and speed in EML laser chips. “We are excited to hit the two million milestone mark of 28G EML chips. Today’s announcement underlines our commitment and leadership in large-scale production capacity of high speed EML chip and transceiver products,” said John Wang, CEO of Source Photonics. “Vertical integration remains Source Photonics’ core competitiveness. More than 90% transceiver products transition to use our own optics chips now, including the newest 800G products under pre-production. We look forward to continue pushing the envelope to deliver higher speed EML laser chips for next generation transceivers”.

“Strong demand for 100/400G optics in mega data centers has been making headlines over the last 3 years, attracting many new suppliers and technologies,” commented Vladimir Kozlov, CEO and founder of LightCounting Market Research. “Source Photonics remains uniquely positioned to deliver its portfolio of 100G QSFP28 LR4 and higher performance transceiver products by vertical integration, which allows for faster deployment of next generation 100/400GbE optical solutions in enterprise, data center and service provider networks.”

