Source Photonics Expands Portfolio with 50G PAM4 SFP56 Transceivers for 5G Fronthaul Wireless Deployment at OFC 2022

50Gbps SFP56 PAM4 optical modules enable next-gen cost-effective fronthaul connectivity

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Source Photonics, a leading vendor of innovative and reliable optical connectivity products for Access and Datacom applications, will demonstrate its 50G SFP56 products with industry partners at OFC 2022 from March 6-10.

Source Photonics officially launched the 50G PAM4 SFP56 product portfolio for 5G fronthaul networks in September 2021. As global operators accelerate the deployment of 5G networks, promote the differentiated application of 5G multi-services, and release more spectrum resources, 5G networks put forward higher bandwidth requirements for fronthaul. Currently, 25Gb/s eCPRI interface is the most widely used solution for 5G fronthaul network. When the 5G spectrum bandwidth exceeds 100M, one base station requires 6x 25Gb/s eCPRI interfaces and a total of 12x 25Gb/s SFP28 optical modules. The 50G SFP56 achieves 50% port savings by upgrading the rate of one transceiver to 50Gb/s, creating flexibility for further improvement of wireless forward bandwidth.

To meet the most pressing bandwidth requirements of global customers, Source Photonics is one of the first in the world to introduce 50G LR and FR PAM4 SFP56 optical modules, which support 10km and 2km respectively. The product meets the range of industrial temperature applications with power consumption as low as 1.5W. This series of products use the 25G DFB laser developed in house by Source Photonics to provide customers with low power consumption, short latency, and cost-effective transceiver solutions for 5G fronthaul networks.

Leveraging in-house vertically integrated optics and ICs, these modules support interoperability with previous generations of 25G SFP28 and 10G SFP+ optical transceivers. Both modules comply with the corresponding 50GBASE-R specifications as defined in the IEEE standards and offer 50G PAM4 electrical and optical interfaces.

Source Photonics has conducted in-depth cooperation with the world’s leading 5G equipment manufacturers, and the qualification is progressing smoothly. The 50G LR SFP56 and 50G FR SFP56 are the most urgent general-purpose applications today. The development of 50G Bidi SFP56, 50G WDM SFP56 and other related products has also been launched, which will provide customers with more diversified, more flexible, and more cost-effective products.

As a leading optical module design powerhouse and manufacturer, Source Photonics has been the first to launch 6G CPRI SFP+ for 3G deployment in 2009, with internally manufacturing optical chips as the core and relying on excellent R&D strength and manufacturing capacity. In 2012, when 4G deployment began, Source Photonics released 10G 1.4km optical module again. Today, Source Photonics’ 25G DFB laser chip for 5G wireless network has been in mass production, supporting 25G gray and 25G color (CWDM/LWDM/MWDM) products. Source Photonics will continue to provide customers with transceivers for wireless application with high reliability and high-cost performance based on the advantages of self-developed optical chips

Visit Us at OFC 2022 exhibition

Source Photonics will be participating in OFC’s exhibition this year and will showcase a live demonstration of its new 50G SFP56 transceivers with Viavi’s 50G ONA-1000 optical traffic testing solutions at Booth #2901. The OFC exhibition is taking place March 8-10, 2022.

About Source Photonics:

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We add value to our customers by developing next-generation solutions that enable their growth by meeting the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises applications worldwide. Source Photonics has key R&D and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, Chengdu, and Jintan, China.

For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Christian Ilmi



Sales Director



phone: 818-773-9044



email: christian.ilmi@sourcephotonics.com