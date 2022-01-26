Soundwave Hearing Officially Launches Self-Fitting Sontro™ Hearing Aids and otoTune™ App

Soundwave Hearing, LLC is a health tech startup transforming direct-to-consumer hearing aid technology for online consumers with a patented two-button hearing test on the otoTune app.





OAK BROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soundwave Hearing today announced the launch of its new hearing aid and mobile app, which are revolutionizing self-fitting hearing aid technology. The Sontro Hearing Aids (Model AI) are wireless, self-programming hearing aids that have been developed to amplify sound for individuals 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment.

By combining the power of mobile phones and ultramodern AI technology, Soundwave has created a smart hearing aid that is simple, affordable, and convenient.

The state-of-the-art Sontro Hearing Aids connect via Bluetooth® to the otoTune app, which administers a clinically validated hearing test to identify the user’s hearing threshold and listening needs. Once the three-minute test is complete, users can seamlessly adjust volume, frequency tones, and listening modes directly on the otoTune app.

The new Sontro Hearing Aids will be sold directly on www.hearsoundwave.com for $999.00, which is 75% less expensive than most conventional brands. Sontro has been specifically designed to be sold online and eventually Over-the-Counter once FDA’s regulations are finalized.

The Sontro Hearing Aids signal processing includes 16-channel wide dynamic range compression, noise reduction and feedback cancellation, automatic mode selection, and adaptive directionality.

“By taking advantage of the ease and accessibility of the mobile phone in your pocket, we offer cutting-edge and stylish hearing solutions, allowing consumers to set up, customize and adjust their hearing from the comfort and privacy of home,” said Anthony Florek, Co-Founder and President of Soundwave Hearing, LLC. “We are giving access to high-quality hearing technology at an extremely affordable price by eliminating barriers of cost, time, and stigma that continue to affect large populations in need.”

Sontro Hearing Aid and otoTune App specifications



The Sontro Hearing Aid package consists of Soundwave Hearing’s proprietary hardware and software design, the otoTune app, and accessories supplied in the box and hearing aid case. The hearing aids come with a 45-day Risk-Free guarantee, 1-year warranty, and are eligible for FSA and HSA reimbursement.

The patented otoTune app functions with a user’s compatible mobile phone. It is available free for download on iOS (version 11.0 or higher) or Android (version 6.0 or higher) based systems. The otoTune app pairs effortlessly to the Sontro Hearing Aids, allowing users to take an audiogram-quality hearing test to program the hearing aids for appropriate amplification. Users can customize their hearing aids using the mobile app to best navigate their hearing needs based on environmental and circumstantial factors.

About



Soundwave Hearing, LLC is a health tech company passionately committed to the idea that good hearing health improves lives, believing that everyone should have access to high-quality hearing technology without the barriers associated with conventional hearing aids.

Contacts

