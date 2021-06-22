SOUNDPEATS Introduces New H1 Earbuds in the United States

After exceeding its fundraising goal on Kickstarter, SOUNDPEATS launches premium earbuds on Amazon

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SOUNDPEATS, a global headphone producer and an Amazon bestseller in the headphone category, announced today that it launched its H1 earbuds on Amazon in the United States. The earbuds are now available for purchase for $79.99.

SOUNDPEATS’ H1 earbuds feature a Knowles Balanced Armature driver and a 8.6mm dynamic driver. The hybrid dual-driver True Wireless Stereo (TWS) gives users premium sound and the flexibility to listen to music through both earbuds or individually. The earbuds are engineered with advanced Bluetooth technology and a long battery life, lasting up to 10 hours of playback per charge.

Included with purchase is a wireless charging case that holds up to three full charges, allowing the earbuds to be recharged and used for 40 hours. Three different sized ear tips and one Comply™ Foam tip are also included, ensuring comfortability and proper earbud fit.

“After successfully launching H1 on Kickstarter, Aliexpress, Shopee, and Lazada last year, we are excited to have our H1 earbuds available to our customers in the United States,” said Sylvia Wong, CEO of SOUNDPEATS. “As music lovers ourselves, we wanted to design a quality product that would provide an unparalleled audio experience for those living an active life, but at a more affordable price compared to our competitors. Our H1’s do just that by giving listeners stereo quality sound in a wireless, compact form.”

Limited quantities of SOUNDPEATS’ H1 earbuds are now available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095HQWHQ1.

A full list of technical specifications can be found here.

About SOUNDPEATS

SOUNDPEATS was founded in 2010 by a group of music lovers and urban sports enthusiasts who were seeking a better way to enjoy music while living a healthy, active lifestyle. They found themselves unsatisfied with traditional wireless headphones, which were not conducive for sports and lacked sound quality. In 2013, SOUNDPEATS went global with business expansion in the United States, UK, Germany, France, and Italy, shortly followed in 2015 in Japan, where it has been honored as a national bestseller and top best-product on Amazon.

