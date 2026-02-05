Sounder Partners Launches Uptime Fleet Services to Build National Fleet Maintenance Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sounder Partners today announced the launch of Uptime Fleet Services, a platform built to partner with founder-led fleet maintenance companies and scale mission-critical service nationwide.

Uptime Fleet Services partners with proven operators who share a commitment to employee culture, technician development, and customer trust. The platform provides capital, systems, and strategic support while preserving the local expertise and culture that drive performance. Uptime has completed acquisitions on the West Coast and is expanding into additional high-priority U.S. markets.

"Fleet operators can't afford downtime. They need partners they can trust," said Nick Miner, Managing Partner at Sounder Partners. "We're building Uptime to deliver that reliability at scale by backing the best operators in the country, investing in their people, serving their customers, and giving them the tools to grow without compromise."

Uptime's strategy centers on disciplined M&A and organic growth through people, systems, and technology investments at the operating company level. The platform is designed to deliver consistency and quality without losing the entrepreneurial spirit that built the businesses it acquires.

The platform is operational across multiple West Coast markets and expanding service capacity to meet growing demand.

About Uptime Fleet Services

Uptime Fleet Services is a fleet maintenance platform that delivers mobile and in-shop preventive maintenance and emergency repair services that maximize uptime, reduce operating costs, and bring peace of mind. The Company is focused on building a leading national business through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, and partners with founder-led businesses to support long-term growth while preserving local relationships, culture, and service quality.

About Sounder Partners

Sounder Partners is a private investment firm focused on partnering with founder-led, mission-critical services and product businesses. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to help companies scale while preserving culture, reputation, and customer relationships.

