Soundbar Cyber Monday Deals (2022): Sonos (Beam, Arc), Bose (700, 300, 900), JBL Bar & More Smart & TV Soundbar Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse

Cyber Monday soundbar deals for 2022 are here, find the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Samsung, Vizio, LG, TCL, JBL, Bose, Sonos & Roku sales listed below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales experts have revealed all the latest TV soundbar & smart soundbar deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top sales on Bose 300, 700 & 900, JBL Bar, Sonos Arc & Beam and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to $180 on Sonos soundbars (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 54% on top-rated soundbars from Vizio, Samsung, TCL & LG (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 60% on Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $220 on Bose Smart Soundbar (300, 700, 900), TV Speaker & Solo 5 soundbars (Bose.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 55% on Vizio 2.0, 2.1, 5.1 & 5.1.2 soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of LG soundbars (LG.com) – Get this deal>>
More Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to 85% on LG soundbars & surround sound systems (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Bose smart wireless soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $30 on TCL Alto soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 29% on a wide range of Roku soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage & Theater soundbars (Bang-Olufsen.com)
- Save on JBL Bar 2.0, 2.1, 5.0, 5.1 & 9.1 soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 39% on a wide range of JBL soundbars (JBL.com) – Get this deal>>
Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live Black Friday deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save extra money this holiday season using the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser add-on checks for coupons across more than a hundred thousand retailer sites, helping shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Retail Fuse when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)