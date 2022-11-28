<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Soundbar Cyber Monday Deals (2022): Sonos (Beam, Arc), Bose (700, 300, 900), JBL Bar & More Smart & TV Soundbar Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse

Cyber Monday soundbar deals for 2022 are here, find the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Samsung, Vizio, LG, TCL, JBL, Bose, Sonos & Roku sales listed below

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales experts have revealed all the latest TV soundbar & smart soundbar deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top sales on Bose 300, 700 & 900, JBL Bar, Sonos Arc & Beam and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Soundbar Deals:

More Soundbar Deals:

Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live Black Friday deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save extra money this holiday season using the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser add-on checks for coupons across more than a hundred thousand retailer sites, helping shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Retail Fuse when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

