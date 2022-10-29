Soundbar Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Vizio, LG, TCL, Samsung, Sonos, JBL & Bose Sales Rated by Spending Lab

List of the best early soundbar deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest savings on smart soundbars and TV soundbars
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday soundbar deals are live. Review the latest deals on soundbars from top brands including Sonos, Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, Roku and more. Explore the latest deals using the links below.
Best Soundbar Deals:
- Save 20% on Sonos Beam & Arc soundbars & more at the early Sonos Holiday sale (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save $330 on the Sonos Arc 3.1 Premium Entertainment Set (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save $240 on the Sonos Beam Premium Entertainment 3.1 Set (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 45% on top-selling soundbars from Vizio, Samsung, TCL & LG (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 33% on Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 33% on Vizio 2.0, 2.1, 5.1 & 5.1.2 soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
More Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to $409 on Home Theater Sets at the early Sonos Holiday sale (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 44% on LG soundbars & surround sound systems (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Bose smart wireless soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Bose Smart Soundbar (300, 700, 900), TV Speaker & Solo 5 soundbars (Bose.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on TCL Alto soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Roku soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage & Theater soundbars (Bang-Olufsen.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on JBL Bar 2.0, 2.1, 5.0, 5.1 & 9.1 soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 39% on a wide range of JBL soundbars (JBL.com) – Get this deal>> (VL)
For more holiday savings, click here to shop the full range of live deals available at Walmart. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)