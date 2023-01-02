SOSLAB to Unveil 3D Solid-State LiDAR ‘ML-X’ Installed in Automotive Lamps at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DSolidstateLiDAR—SOSLAB (CEO: Ji Seong Jeong) announced today the release of its next-generation 3D solid-state LiDAR ‘ML-X’ for automotive lamps at the CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8.





SOSLAB recently unveiled the ML-X, its new product that minimized size while enhancing range performance and resolution by over double compared to its previous version. ML-X tripled angular resolution (0.5° to 0.208° @ FOV 120°), and is drastically reduced in its overall size and weight to 9.5×5.0x10.2 (cm3) and 860g, respectively, by adopting an exclusive SOC (system on chip) for laser control in the transmission unit. In addition, this product is expected to maximize the convenience of users as it does not require an additional external module for the operation of LiDAR.

SOSLAB will showcase exuberant LiDAR data to the audience by conducting an on-the-spot live demonstration after installing ML-X in front and rear lamps of a vehicle at its booth in CES 2023. The company is currently collaborating with SL Corporation, a tier 1 global parts supplier to Hyundai-Kia Motors, for the project of installing ‘ML-X’ in rear lamps. Under a partnership with Metrolla, a LiDAR solution company in the United States, SOSLAB is preparing a ‘People Counting’ solution that could scan the space inside the booths. As it is a solution that can be used for analyzing the floating population and extent of congestion in certain spaces, the company is seeking to commercialize the technology with Metrolla to be adopted in department stores, airports and train stations in South Korea and other countries.

The company will also introduce LiDAR GL for robots that it began commercial production this year. Being a LiDAR sensor that is used for high-speed overhead hoist transports (OHTs) and robots, GL is a LiDAR for robots that deliver high angular resolution and fast scanning speed. In addition to robots for the OHT market, SOSLAB will expand into markets of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the future.

At the CES 2023, SOSLAB will provide an event zone where visitors can have first-hand experience on LiDAR. Considering that the solution based on recognition and decision-making functions using LiDAR data is widely applied in the industry, the company will operate a motion capture game that can detect movement using LiDAR data at the site. This game is a solution developed by Code Reach, a South Korea-based image-sensing software service provider using the mechanical LiDAR of SOSLAB. Also, SOSLAB will show and demonstrate the driving of a vehicle that installed LiDAR in its rear lamps. Upon reservation at the booth or inquiry in advance, visitors can ride on the vehicle. SOSLAB’s CES 2023 Booth: TECH EAST LVCC WEST HALL #5361.

“Global markets for autonomous vehicles and LiDAR are undergoing severely difficult days. Perhaps gems may be distinguished from pebbles during this period,” said Ji Seong Jeong, CEO of SOSLAB. “I believe this is a good opportunity for recognizing the real value of LiDAR companies that deliver technologies optimized for commercialization, commercial products, and sizable sales like SOSLAB. We are fully prepared to exhibit and demonstrate vehicles equipped with lamp-integrated solid-state 3D LiDAR (ML) that deliver outstanding performance, mass production capability, and completeness in design. As we will operate a booth for experiencing industrial 2D LiDAR (GL), which has already sold thousands of units, we hope visitors to come to the booth and see the present and future of Korean LiDAR technologies.”

Contacts

SOSLAB



Seung hwan Lee, CSO



+82-62-973-5051



seunghwan.lee@soslab.co