<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

SOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SOPH #JPM2023–SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) today announced that Dr. Jurgi Camblong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. PST in San Francisco.

Live, listen-only webcasts of this presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the SOPHiA GENETICS website at ir.sophiagenetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and archived on the company’s website for two weeks following the presentation.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) is a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM ™ Platform, a software platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM ™ Platform and related solutions, products, and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, please visit http://www.SOPHiAGENETICS.com or follow SOPHiA GENETICS on Twitter (@SOPHiAGENETICS).

Contacts

SOPHiA GENETICS

Media Contact:

Don Granese

pr@sophiagenetics.com
or

Investor Contact:

Katherine Bailon,

ir@sophiagenetics.com

Articoli correlati

UBILITE Hires Peter Gammel as its New CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBILITE announced today that Peter L. Gammel has joined the company as its new CEO. Mr. Gammel...
Continua a leggere

US Alliance Group Secures 6th Place As Orange County Business Journal’s Best Place to Work in 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACH--US Alliance Group, Inc (USAG), parent company to Electronic Cash Systems (ECS), revolutionizing the payment...
Continua a leggere

Mirth Connect by NextGen Healthcare Receives ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #Interoperability--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

UBILITE Hires Peter Gammel as its New CEO

Business Wire