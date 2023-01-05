SOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SOPH #JPM2023–SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) today announced that Dr. Jurgi Camblong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. PST in San Francisco.

Live, listen-only webcasts of this presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the SOPHiA GENETICS website at ir.sophiagenetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and archived on the company’s website for two weeks following the presentation.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) is a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM ™ Platform, a software platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM ™ Platform and related solutions, products, and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, please visit http://www.SOPHiAGENETICS.com or follow SOPHiA GENETICS on Twitter (@SOPHiAGENETICS).

Contacts

SOPHiA GENETICS



Media Contact:



Don Granese



pr@sophiagenetics.com

or



Investor Contact:



Katherine Bailon,



ir@sophiagenetics.com