Sony Electronics, ERI, T&N and Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation Team for Free E-Waste Recycling Event in Honolulu

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#circulareconomy–Sony Electronics Inc. working in partnership with the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, ERI – the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company – and T&N – Hawaii’s leading e-waste collection company – are joining forces this weekend to provide Hawaii residents with a convenient and free way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. A direct result of the collaboration, the “3Rs School Recycling Drive” will take place at Waialae Elementary School, in East Honolulu.

Residents will be able to drop off unwanted electronic items along with scrap metals, cooking oils in sealed containers, renovation materials and Hi-5 aluminum cans, plastic bottles and glass bottles, for free recycling from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Waialae Elementary School, 1045 19th Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816.

To encourage consumers to take advantage of this recycling event, one-day free admission tickets to the Sony Open in Hawaii charity golf tournament, January 12-15, will be available to the first 100 participants donating acceptable electronic items. Please refer to list of acceptable electronic items. The community-wide charity event helps showcase and raise awareness for participants, attendees and the local community of sustainability and conservation efforts underway that minimize the impact on Hawaii’s natural environment and resources. This recycling event is just one of many sustainability initiatives incorporated into the 2023 event, which is the 25th year Sony has sponsored the popular PGA tournament.

“This event offers local residents an opportunity to give new life to unwanted electronic equipment in an environmentally sound, responsible manner that is free and convenient,” commented Keiko Yokoyama, Director of Corporate Sustainability and Product Compliance at Sony Electronics Inc. “As ­­part of our global environmental plan ‘Road to Zero,’ we work closely with recyclers to ensure electronics materials are collected and managed responsibly, and in this case, allowing participants to help the environment while contributing to a more sustainable future.”

By recycling old electronic products responsibly, materials such as glass, plastic and metal can be reused to manufacture new products. All partners encourage consumers to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible manner.

“It is an honor to provide an event that benefits the good people of Hawaii,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on January 7th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter after the holidays! Sony has always been an impactful leader when it comes to sustainability issues, and this event is a great example of that. We are proud to be partnering with them yet again for this important event.”

Acceptable electronic items for the free recycling event:

All TVs, computers, printers, scanners, monitors, large toner cartridges, laptops, game consoles and accessories, cameras, cell phones, cables and cords.

Unacceptable items:

Smart boards, microwaves, fans, vacuums, blenders, large printers or copiers.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Sony Open in Hawaii

Each January the Sony Open in Hawaii attracts 144 of the world’s greatest golf professionals to the Waialae Country Club on the island of Oahu. The event is the largest charity golf event in Hawaii. With a significant start of generating $256,000 for 43 charities in 1999, tournament charity proceeds is now $1.2 million annually benefiting more than 100 not-for-profit organizations each year and has raised $23 million total for over 350 local not-for-profits.

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

