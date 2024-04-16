Sony 16-25mm F2.8 G Lens Introduced; Compact Ultra-Wide 16-25mm f/2.8 G Lens Preorder and More Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: Sony has announced another compact and versatile zoom—the FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G lens—featuring a sleek, portable build and great speed for all-day shooting.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is excited to announce Sony’s FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G lens, a compact ultra-wide-angle zoom characterized by its portability and speed. This lens complements the recently announced FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G with a seamless transition to a broader field of view while maintaining a nearly identical form factor. The focal length is a short-range wide-angle zoom, ideal for architectural, interior, and landscape shooters, and the constant f/2.8 maximum aperture is useful for those working in low-light conditions.

Aspherical and extra-low dispersion glass elements help achieve impressive sharpness and clarity while an 11-blade diaphragm produces smooth, rounded bokeh for shallow depth of field shooting. The lens can focus as close as 7.1″ at the wide end and 9.5″ at the long end, resulting in a maximum magnification of 0.2x. Autofocus is handled by a pair of linear motors and the internal focusing system helps keep focusing speeds quick enough to sync up to the 120 fps burst shooting modes of the a9 III. The lens also supports Focus Breathing Compensation, making it a good option for video shooters and vloggers.

Physically, the lens is resistant to dust and moisture and there is a front fluorine coating that’s easy to clean and resists smudging. There’s also a dedicated focus ring, tactile focus hold button, and a manual aperture ring that can be de-clicked. The FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G and the 24-50mm share some additional similarities, including the same 67mm filter ring diameter as well as the exact same lens hood model, the ALC-SH178.

